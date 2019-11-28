Appeal following fire at Rothienorman farm

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fire at an agricultural storage building in Rothienorman.

The incident happened around 8.45pm on Tuesday, November 26 at Waulkmill Farm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish the blaze which destroyed around 1,000 bales of straw. The value of damage is expected to reach a five figure sum of money. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Sergeant Colin Houston said: "Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keeping an open mind as to how it may have started. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area before the fire broke out."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3505.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.