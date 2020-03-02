Appeal following Kemnay housebreakings

Police are appealing for information following a report of a series of housebreakings reported to have happened within Aberdeenshire.

In Kemnay housebreakings were reported in Stuart Crescent and The Glebe.

The incident at Stuart Crescent, Kemnay was reported to have happened between 7:30pm and 8:10pm on Friday, February 28 (incident 3557 of Friday 28 February), while The Glebe was reported to have happened between 3pm on Friday, February 28 and 1pm on Sunday, March 1 (incident 2051 of 1 March).

Two additional housebreakings were reported in other areas of Aberdeenshire over the weekend.

An incident was reported at Lethenview House, Hillside, Portlethen between 5:30pm and 9:30pm on Friday, February 28 (incident 2207 of Saturday 29 February) and another at Garvocklea Gardens, Laurencekirk, was reported to have happened between 12pm and 7:40pm on Saturday, February 29 (incident 3509 of Saturday 29 February).

The incidents were reported to Police over the weekend and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch, of Aberdeen CID, said: “These are high value break-ins whereby expensive items of treasured sentimental value have been stolen.

"Crimes of this nature are heart breaking for the homeowners, their home has been sullied and cherished items stolen. I urge anyone who knows anything about these crimes to call Police immediately on 101.

“For local residents living in the areas affected, cast your memory back to the times these incidents have occurred. Please inform us if you have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, every piece of information will be scrutinised as it may be important to our investigations.”

Please call Police on 101, quoting the above reference numbers. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”