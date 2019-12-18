Artists called on to Light the North for CLAN

CLAN Cancer Support is calling for artists from across the north-east to create designs for its Light the North trail lighthouses.

Over 30 sculptures will be situated across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Shetland and Orkney in autumn 2020 to raise funds for CLAN.

Each lighthouse will be individually designed and painted by some of the region’s most talented artists, using a variety of materials and artistic techniques.

Artists can submit any design, and artists of any age, no matter where they live, are invited to take part.

A live event will be held in April where sponsors will choose their favourite design from the artist submissions and successful designers will then be commissioned to paint the sculpture.

The three-metre tall lighthouses are being sponsored by individuals and businesses across the north-east and will be placed on a trail covering the region including the northern isles from September – October 2020.

The lighthouses will be auctioned in December 2020.

Fiona Fernie, project director said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the north-east for Light the North, and already have over 25 lighthouse sponsors, spread across the whole region, including individual sponsors, small businesses and large firms.

“This next phase of inviting designs is very exciting, and we are looking forward to seeing the immense creativity that exists in the area.”

To submit a design, artists should visit lightthenorth.co.uk.