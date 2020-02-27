Auld-GITS donation boost for foodbank

A local society has presented Inverurie Foodbank with a cash donation after holding two recent fundraising events.

The Auld Golfers of Inverurie Travelling Society (Auld-GITS) handed over their donation of £1,000 to the foodbank on Saturday, February 15.

The Auld-GITS held a whisky tasting event and Golf Extravaganza and raised the money thanks to sales of raffles, auctions and bingo.

Member Mark Jubb said: “Each year we pick a deserving local charity to donate money to.

“Last year it was Gordon Dementia and this year we decided to choose the foodbank.

“This money will be a great help for the foodbank and we hope they can continue the fantastic work that they do.”

Val Shinnie, co-ordinator for Inverurie Foodbank, thanked the Auld-GITS and said the donation was “much appreciated”.

She added: “The money will go into the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank pot and we will use it across the area when we need it.

“We have wish lists at our local supermarkets so if anyone would like to help us out please go along and see what we need.”