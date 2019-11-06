Award for Inverurie businessman

An Inverurie-based business owner who entered the sector through the Adult Apprenticeship Scheme has won a top award.

After establishing his company five years ago, Raymond Henderson’s RH Electrical was acclaimed as the Best Small Contractor at a ceremony hosted by SELECT, Scotland’s largest trade association.

Small companies are an integral component of the electrotechnical business in Scotland, forming the bulk of SELECT’s membership, and the category is fiercely contested by the campaigning body’s 1,250 members.

The title was especially sweet for Raymond who, as an Approved Electrician, worked for a local company before, in 2014, starting up his own business which he runs in conjunction with his wife Rosemary.

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, said: “This member has built his business over the last five years, gradually acquiring loyal customers as well as valuable contracting and business experience, and is now ready with a plan to take the company on to the next rung of the ladder.

“Raymond’s achievement, with the support of his wife Rosemary who oversees the administrative side of the business, is all the more remarkable since he was a late entrant to the profession, coming through the extremely effective Adult route.

“More than 90% of SELECT members employ fewer than 10 people, so they are really representative of the industry. There were some tremendous entries in this category and Raymond and his wife were worthy winners.”

The Best Small Contractor award, for companies with a turnover of up to £250,000, was presented by Mark Hodson of sponsor ECIC at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, on Friday, October 11.

The evening was hosted by popular radio and television personality Shereen Nanjiani and was attended by more than 350 guests from a wide spectrum of companies, ranging from major electrical enterprises to local firms, illustrating the diversity and strength of Scotland's electrical sector.

Iain Mason, Head of Membership and Communications at SELECT, said: "Small contractors are very much the lifeblood of the electrical industry. They may not have the corporate muscle of a multi-national but their commitment and pride in what they do is second to none. They are very often unsung heroes.

"Many of our member companies are in the smaller segment of the SME category, but they have an extremely important contribution to make to the health of the Scottish economy."