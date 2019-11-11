Award for Inverurie butcher

An Inverurie butcher recevied a top accolade at the recent UK Sausage Week Awards.

Donald Russell Butcher in Inverurie received the ‘Innovation’ category award at the ceremony, which was held at Butchers’ Hall in London.

Alan Clarke, Chief Executive of Quality Meat Scotland said: “The UK Sausage Week Awards are one of the key events in the butchery calendar, so it’s brilliant that the categories we supported have recognised two Scottish butchers at the highest level.

“The Awards celebrate not only sausages that are high quality and delicious, but demonstrate the passion that goes on behind the scenes in bringing consumers a product that is adored across the country.

“Huge congratulations to the butchers who are playing their part in promoting Scotland’s fantastic food and drinks industry, and we encourage consumers to try and sample some of the winning products.”

The annual UK Sausage Week Awards crown butchers and retailers going the extra mile to deliver the perfect sausage to their consumers, with TV celebrity chef Lesley Waters in attendance as UK Sausage Week’s 2019 ambassador.

Gordon King, Executive Manager of Scottish Craft Butchers said: “The UK Sausage Week Awards really embody everything that Scottish Craft Butchers represents, celebrating the pinnacle of knowledge, experience and skill displayed by the country’s top butchers.

“Developing the most delicious products and recipes is something which butchers can spend years perfecting, often passed down through generations. The amount of effort and dedication that goes into the industry is truly admirable, and it’s great to have been able to recognise some of the best.”