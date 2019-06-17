Award success for Inverurie bakery

The Bread Guy Bakery in Inverurie picked up a top award at the recent Scottish Baker of the Year competition.

The bakery, which is still in its first year of trading, was given the Regional Bronze for its Brioche Bun.

It also made it to the finals of the 'Wholesale Baker of the Year' category.

Gary McAllister of The Bread Guy Bakery said the team was "delighted" with their achievements.

Head Judge, Robert Ross, added: "We received over 30,000 individual product votes for goods baked by the best bakers in Scotland. The Bread Guy Bakery can be very proud to take home a prize in such a competitive field of brilliant products.”

The winners of the competition were announced on Saturday, June 8 at a glittering awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Competition, now in its 8th year, recognises Scotland’s best pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, cakes and biscuits.