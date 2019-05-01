Bonnykelly Charolais tops the trade at Thainstone

Charolais from Graeme and Mark Leggat’s Bonnykelly herd at Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo, led the way at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual multi-breed show and sale of pedigree bulls at Thainstone.

Topping the trade at 5200gns was Bonnykelly National, a 22-month-old son of Gretnahouse Ivory, which first six sons have sold to average 6300gns, including one bull at 9500gns and another at 6800gns which sold at The Royal Northern Spring Show.

Bred out of the Goldies Bulldozer-sired, Bonnykelly Eleanor and third in the show, he sold to Michael Still, Denhead of Muiresk, Turriff.

The Leggats also received 5000gns for Bonnykelly Narrator from Ian and Jamie McIntyre, Milton of Cullerlie, Echt. This similarly aged bull by the same sire is out of the Newhouse Challenger dam, Bonnykelly Frisky.

The overall champion in the show sponsored by Ardene House Vet Practice was a May, 2017-born Limousin bull from Mike Massie’s 50-cow Elrick herd at Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, Ellon. Selling for the next best price of 4200gns to J Boyne, Whinnyhaugh, Garmouth, Moray was Elrick Neutron, one of the first sons by Elrick Jethro, which sired the senior Limousin champion at Stirling Bull Sales in February. He is bred out of one of the best cows in the herd, Elrick Eve.

Mike Massie also received 3800gns for the reserve Limousin champion, Elrick Nenuphar. Selling to J Philip and Son, Broadgreens, Turriff, he is a 17-month-old son of Foxhillfarm Impecabull, bred out of Elrick Fiona.

Three bulls sold with a 4000gns price tag including the reserve Charolais champion, Glenernan Naughtyboy from Billy Milne, Ernan, Waterside, Strathdon. By Elgin Jagger, out of Glenernan Finesse, he sold to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, Orkney.

John and Margaret Penny of the Shannas herd at Clola, Peterhead, sold two bulls for 4000gns. Selling to G Ross and Co, Coralhill, Lonmay, Fraserburgh, was Shannas Nixon, a 24-month-old bull by Goldies Emperor, out of Shannas Fame.

A similarly aged son of Dinmore Hitman from Mr and Mrs Penny, made the same money when sold to Robert Dinnie, Birsebeg, Abyone. This was Shannas Neptune, bred out of Shannas Ginger.

An unregistered Limousin bull from Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Bainshole, Huntly, also made 3800gns. This was an October, 2017 bull which sold to R and D Farquhar, Tewel Farm, Stonehaven.

The champion Aberdeen-Angus bull from Wendy Willox, Broadmyre, Clatt, Huntly, made 3200gns to Liam Muir, Orkney. This was the 25-month-old bull named Strathinver Master Bryden, by Mountjoy Poldark, out of Strathinver Miss Bramble.

Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, sold the Simmental champion, Harestone Issac 17 for 3200gns to J and R Allan, Gillock Mains, Gillock, Wick. This 18-month-old son of Drumsleed Calgary, is out of Islavale Carrie.

The Barclays also stood any other breed champion with the British Blue bull, Harestone Munro. Born in July, 2017, he is an ET-bred bull by Dafydd d’Ochain, out of Droit Joy and was knocked down to Monzie Farms, Estate Office, Gilmerton, Crieff, for 3000gns.