Book launch for Bailies

A packed meeting room in the Garioch Heritage Centre heard from contributors to a newly published book on Bennachie recently.

Launched on Thursday, November 21 the book ‘Bennachie and the Garioch: society and ecology in the North East of Scotland’ is the fourth volume from the Bennachie Landscapes Group, a joint project between the Bailies of Bennachie and the University of Aberdeen.

Book editor Colin Shepherd spoke about the chapter on the discovery and excavation of 17th Century ‘Bede House’or hospital, on the slopes of Bennachie.

Moira Blackmore talked about the historic graffiti carved into the top of Mither Tap, and Christine Foster told the gathering how the group have established a Kailyard or kitchen garden beside one of ruins of a 18th Century colony house.

Other chapters in the book look at the moth population on the Bennachie range, the quarries on the hill and research into Druminnor Castle, the historic centre of the Lords of Forbes.

Fiona Cormack, Outreach officer of the Bailies of Bennachie said: “The Bailies were delighted at the positive response to the launch of this volume.

“It is a high quality book, complete with illustrations and drawings, which would be a great Christmas present for anyone interested in the landscape and history of the Bennachie area.

“It can be purchased at our website www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk for £14 including post and packaging.”

The book has been dedicated to Dr Colin Millar OBE who died earlier this year.

A former Aberdeenshire Lord Provost, he was an active Bailie and had helped with previous editions of the Bennachie Landscapes series of books.

Members of his family attended the launch and were presented with a copy of the book.