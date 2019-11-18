Book Week heads to Inverurie

Paul Murton of BBC One’s Grand Tours of Scotland will be in Inverurie this week as part of Book Week Scotland.

Book Week Scotland is a national celebration of reading that takes place every November, this year from 18th to 23rd.

Libraries throughout the country will be bringing author talks to readers and communities so that audiences can meet their favourite authors, be inspired to read something different, and have the oppotunity to spend time with others who share a love of reading, books and cultural interests.

This year’s theme for Book Week Scotland is ‘Blether’ and there is a fantastic line-up of authors taking part.

These include Paul Murton who will be sharing his knowledge on the history, local traditions and folklore of Orkney, Shetland and other places in Scotland at the Acorn Centre in Inverurie.

LJ Flanders, a personal trainer, will be delivering a workout session and talk at Fraserburgh Sports Centre.

He will speak about his journey from developing a workout session in his prison cell (which can be adapted to work in any small space) to becoming a qualified trainer, turning his life around to support others making positive life changes.

Colin MacLachlan, former SAS member and star of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and Channel 5’s Secret’s of the SAS, will be talking about mental resilience and high profile SAS missions at Banchory British Legion.

The majority of events during Book Week Scotland are free, only possible due to funding by the Scottish Book Trust.

If you would like to attend any of the author talks all you have to do is book your place on the council website: www.livelifeaberdeenshire.gov.uk

Alternatively, go into any of the council’s 36 libraries and pick up a leaflet and staff will be happy to register you for any of the author events you’re interested in.

At all of the talks copies of the authors’ books will be for sale at discounted prices.

Why not start your Christmas shopping with Live Life Aberdeenshire and purchase a book for a friend or loved one personalised by the author?