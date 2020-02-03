BrewDog Ellon visitor centre plan approved

Plans to create a new bar and visitor centre in Ellon have been approved.

Brewing giants BrewDog submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council in November last year for the creation of a new bar and visitor centre next to its Ellon headquarters.

The new bar and visitor centre will be located inside the existing building at Balmacassie Industrial Estate that previously belonged to Power Jacks.

The brewing firm will change part of the unit from office accommodation and production space to a new ‘DogTap’ public house and visitor centre.

BrewDog took ownership of the building in 2018 after Power Jacks moved to Westhill. It was initially proposed that BrewDog would transform the building into ‘The DogHouse’ Hotel but the plan never came to fruition.

The new proposal will see the relocation of the existing ‘DogTap’ bar which is “oversubscribed” and no longer suitable to meet customer demand.

The new bar will also feature a ‘BottleDog’ retail area where customers can buy bottles of beer and other merchandise. As with the existing bar, food will continue to be served on the site.

A dedicated events space and beer museum will be created to give visitors the chance to see how the brewing process works.

External changes will be made to the existing site including the addition of an outdoor seating area and children’s play area.

Aberdeenshire Council planners approved the plans stating that the proposal is “appropriate” for the site given and “is in keeping with the character of the wider area in that it provides functions directly related and ancillary to neighbouring sites”.