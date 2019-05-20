BrewDog opens new bar in Inverurie

Craft beer firm BrewDog has celebrated the launch of its new Inverurie bar - its seventh bar in the north east.

BrewDog Inverurie, located in the former Mitchell’s Dairy building on Market Place, opened to the public on Friday, May 17.

The new BrewDog Inverurie bar

The first 100 people through the doors were entered into a draw for the chance to win top prizes including a year’s supply of beer and a DogWalk Brewery tour of the BrewDog brewery in Ellon.

The new bar will serve 22 kegged beers on tap, alongside special offerings from other breweries across the UK and worldwide.

Visitors to the new bar can also order food to go alongside their beverages, including burgers and wings.

BrewDog espresso coffee roasted on site at the Ellon brewery will also be available to order at the Inverurie bar.

James Watt, Captain of BrewDog said: “Inverurie’s ambitious spirit, embodied in its status as the fastest growing town in the UK, was an obvious choice for our latest BrewDog site.

“We share a mutual passion with its residents on quality and innovation, as well as our roots as a Scottish brewer.

“With the launch of our seventh Aberdeenshire site, we’re continuing to reinvest in the communities that are home to the planet’s highest density of BrewDog Equity Punks.”