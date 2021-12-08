Bumi Armada and Befriend a Child are bringing festive joy to local children this Christmas

The sponsorship means that children will be able to enjoy festive games and activities

The annual Christmas party that takes place each December at the Hilton Treetops in Aberdeen had to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, however this year it was decided to go ahead with the Christmas party, much to the delight of the befrienders and their befriendees.

Each year, the local befriending charity look to have the festive celebration sponsored in order to cover costs.

This year Bumi Armada decided to make this very special donation.

For each of the children and young people that the charity supports this generous sponsorship means that they will be able to enjoy festive games and activities, a full traditional Christmas dinner and a visit from Santa with a bag full of gifts to take home.

For many, this will be the closest to the Christmas we all know so well.

Jean Gordon, Head of Operations at Befriend a Child, said: “The team were delighted to be able to go ahead with the party this year. It means so much to our children and young people and our befrienders and mentors. It’s lovely to see them enjoying themselves and getting into the Christmas spirit, despite the difficult life circumstances we know they face each day.”

Katie Kye, Head of fundraising and marketing said: “We are so happy that Bumi Armada are able to support our annual Christmas party this year, it’s a really special event for everyone and it was missed last year, and because of that, we want to make this year even more special.”

Karen Ogston, Senior HR Manager at Bumi Armada, said: “Bumi Armada UK Ltd (BAUK) are delighted to support Befriend a Child in making Christmas special for some of the less fortunate children and young adults in our local area.

"When we heard that the planned Christmas party might not go ahead, after yet another challenging year during the ongoing pandemic, we offered to fully sponsor the event so as toto hopefully help the charity create some happy smiles and bring some festive cheer!”