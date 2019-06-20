Bus timetable consultation

Stagecoach North Scotland is inviting customers to review its proposed timetables until Friday, June 28.

All feedback received will be reviewed ahead of the final timetables being submitted for registration.

The new timetables are planned to take effect from Monday, August 19.

Stagecoach representatives will be available to discuss the proposals at a number of events including the Aberdeenshire Area Bus Forum on Thursday, June 20 at Gordon House in Inverurie from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Another meeting will be held on Monday, June 24 at Kemnay Village Hall from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Feedback can also be sent via email no later than Friday, June 28 to nscotmarketing@stagecoachbus.com.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “Our plans to revise our network in August follow a thorough analysis of the performance of our bus services and also take on board feedback from our customers, stakeholders and staff.

“We continually monitor our services and these revisions will allow us to improve our reliability and use all of our resources in the best way to meet the demand for bus travel across the region.

“All feedback received helps us to ensure we have optimised departure times and routes.”