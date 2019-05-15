Business Award for wedding venue

A wedding venue located near Inverurie received a prestigious accolade at a recent award ceremony.

Logie Country House was awarded the ‘Family Run Business of the Year’ accolade at the Scottish SME Business Awards 2019.

The ceremony welcomed over 200 guests to the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday, May 8.

The awards aim to reward businesses that have made it their mission to provide excellent services to their customers and meet their needs.

A spokesperson for the Scottish SME Business Awards 2019, said: “These awards are the leading celebration of the SME businesses that work tirelessly to offer services that are second to no-one.

“The event provided a platform to showcase new, online, unique and family run SME businesses amongst other that had an amazing performance over the past year and have seen growth, despite the negativity that exists in the business world.”

They added: “The competition was fierce this year and therefore we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”