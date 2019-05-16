Butchers are a cut above competition

A pair of butchers from the North East have been crowned champions of the inaugural Scottish Butchers Wars.

The ‘steaks’ were high during the final, which brought together some of Scotland’s top butchers, with Steven Cusack and Hamish Jones from Davidson Specialist Butcher’s Inverurie and Elgin shops lifting the pairs title.

They were joined by Barry Green from Cairngorm Butchers at Grantown-on-Spey, who took home top honours in the singles competition.

The competition, which took place at the Scottish Craft Butchers Trade Fair in Perth, included a tense 45-minute challenge to break down a half saddle of Specially Selected Pork and a half Scotch Lamb to create a show-stopping display.

The triumphant pairs champions entered the Butchers Wars to gain experience on a national competition stage and were “over the moon” to emerge victorious.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” they agreed. “We’re delighted. This is a great accolade to take back to the North East.”

Hamish said: “I pestered Steven to enter us so that I could learn more about the trade, he’s glad I did now.”

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers hailed the Butchers Wars a “huge success”.