Cancer charity announces return of popular lunch event

The widely anticipated ‘Clan Lunch’ is back and will take place this year at the Marcliffe Hotel on Friday, May 13.

The last lunch event in 2019 raised in excess of £16,000 which went towards Clan’s vital cancer support services.

The format of the day will include a fantastic 2 course lunch with live entertainment, as well as an exclusive raffle and auction. Guests will also have the chance to purchase gifts, clothing and local crafts and artwork from various shopping stalls throughout the afternoon.

The popular fundraising lunch is sponsored by bp, who have annually supported the event and the work that Clan Cancer Support provide to people across the north-east and Northern Isles.

Ruth McIntosh, Clan Cancer Support’s Charity Development Manager said: “We’re delighted to announce that Clan’s lunch is back this year which is normally one of our most popular annual events. It is promising to see our bigger events returning after the pandemic and the resulting restrictions prevented us hosting in-person gatherings.

“The Marcliffe Hotel has always been an invaluable supporter of Clan, so we are excited to be able to host this year’s lunch at the incredible venue.

“Clan are enormously grateful to our sponsors, bp, who have supported the lunch in previous years and are doing so again. Their contribution will help to ensure that all profits raised from the event will go towards helping to support those that have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“Clan’s lunch has always been a fantastic day of good food, shopping and fun, all in aid of a wonderful cause. We are so excited to bring it back this year and anticipate it will be the best one yet, so encourage people to book their place now to avoid missing out!”