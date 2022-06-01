Cancer charity to host volunteering open day

The charity is encouraging people to sign up across all aspects of Clan. (Photo:Colin Rennie)

The open day will be held at Clan House situated on Westburn Road, Aberdeen on Wednesday, June 8 between 3pm and 8pm, and will give anyone interested in volunteering the opportunity to find out more about the charity, its work across the north-east and Northern Isles as well as how volunteering can make a difference to your local community.

The day will coincide with this year’s Volunteer’s Week in June, and will encourage people to sign up across all aspects of Clan, including volunteering at events and shops, as well as volunteering to assist with listening and support and driving clients to and from their hospital appointments.

Val Lockhart, who has been volunteering within the events team at Clan since 2014 said: “I got involved with Clan in 2014 through the charities’ committee at my work. When I moved on from the job, I stayed with Clan.

"There are so many positives for me, the important local services I feel I’m supporting, the lively and kind community I’ve become part of, and the different ways I’ve been able to contribute, depending on work or other personal commitments. I’d say to anyone thinking of volunteering, sign up and see how you like it. The most important thing for me was how welcoming the staff and volunteers are.”

Claire Mechie, Clan’s Volunteer Coordinator, said: “We are delighted to be able to host this, in-person, open day for the public to engage with Clan, and find out more about what we can offer in terms of volunteering.

"Pop along to Clan House to meet likeminded volunteers, find out how to gain valuable work experience, use existing skills and develop new ones by joining our skills bank, make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer, or simply just have a chat with us about how you would like to get involved.”

The charity plan to host several more open day events for volunteering throughout their community bases, including Inverurie.