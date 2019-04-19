Car up for grabs in charity raffle

A north east charity and Kintore car garage have teamed up for a raffle with a brand new limited edition car as the top prize.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) paired up with Jim Reid Vehicle Sales and Service to set up the fundraiser.

To raise money for NESS, 4,000 raffle tickets have gone on sale and the lucky winner will receive a stylish and fully loaded Vauxhall Corsa Griffin 1.4 finished in summit white with black alloy wheels and a black styling pack.

The car also has heated front seats and steering wheel, Sat Nav with fully functional 7-inch colour touchscreen that also supports smartphone projection of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

To top it off the car also has a heated front windscreen for the winter and air conditioning for the summer to ensure the car is ready for the road all year round.

Jim Reid, director at Jim Reid Vehicle Sales and Service, is helping to sell tickets.

He said: "As a family business we are absolutely delighted to be in a position to help the great work of NESS by supplying a new Vauxhall Corsa for their charity raffle and help further with promoting the sales of the tickets."

The car will be on display at lots of events in the coming months including the major charity fundraising event at Castle Fraser on Saturday, June 29, Day at the Races.

Tickets are priced at £5 each and lucky raffles can be purchased online here.