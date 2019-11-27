Celebration events for Inverurie Academy

Two special events will be held in February 2020 to celebrate Inverurie Academy.

A series of tours at the current building will be available followed by a Celebration Dinner.

Both events will be held on Saturday, February 8.

The school will offer a number of tours for former students and members of staff at Inverurie Academy.

The tours will be delivered by current senior students.

Each tour is expected to last around 45 minutes and will include stairs.

At the end of the tour, there will be opportunity to have a tea or coffee and the chance to purchase some FP merchandice in the Assembly Hall.

Although there is no charge for the tours, the academy would appreciate any donations towards worthwhile projects within the school such as funding transport to sporting events, funding its mental health provision and so much more.

Those interested in attending are asked to arrive five minutes before their tour to ensure they don’t miss it.

Tours will begin at 9.30am followed by others at 9.45am, 10am, 10.15am, 10.30am, 11.30am, 11.45am, 12pm, 12.15pm, 1.30pm, 1.45pm, 2pm, and the final tour will start at 2.15pm.

Spaces are limited so contact the school as soon as possible to reserve a place.

For more information email inverurie.aca@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 621655 and leave a message for Mr Jones.

However if you have already booked a place and can no longer attend please contact the school to withdraw your place.

Following the tours an Inverurie Academy Celebration Dinner will be held at the Thainstone Exchange from 7pm to 1am.

The evening will comprise of dinner, guest speakers, musical entertainment, a raffle and more.

Tickets are £55 each and are on sale now until Saturday, December 21.

To purchase tickets visit Strachans at 11 W High Street, Inverurie or go online to the Ticket Tailor website at buytickets.at/inverurie2020.

Those who buy tickets online must collect physical tickets from the academy using their web receipt between 9.30am and 2pm on Saturday, February 8. A physical ticket will be required to gain entry to Thainstone Exchange.