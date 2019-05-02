Charities welcome Mither Tap walk

Two breast cancer charities have welcomed the launch of an upcoming walk on Bennachie.

The charities have said that money raised by the hike to the peak of Mither Tap will help fund hope for the future.

The event, known as MT 518, will set off from the Back of Bennachie car park to just under the peak of Mither Tap.

The walk will take place on Sunday, June 23.

Walkers will join hands around the peak at noon to “give Bennachie a bosie”.

A drone will photograph the hug and Kintore Pipe Band will be playing from the top.

Stephanie Inglis of Breast Cancer Care commented: “We are so grateful to Bailies of Bennachie for holding a community event in aid of Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now who are uniting to create one charity for everyone affected by breast cancer.

“The money raised will help us to provide support for today and hope for the future.”

Liz Bowie, director of the University of Aberdeen Development Trust added: “We are thrilled to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries of this fantastic event.

“It is such an ambitious project and one which I’m sure will be a great success.

“At the University of Aberdeen we are aiming to save and improve countless lives thought the development of a truly world-class cancer research programme.”

Registration for the walk is now open online at www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk/bennachie-bosie-2019-registration.

The walk costs £16 for adults (16 years and over) and profits will be shared between the two breast cancer charities and the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team.

Commenting on the event Fiona Cormack, outreach officer for the Bailies of Bennachie, said: “We are hoping this community event will be embraced by the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. 400 people holding hands around Mither Tap will be a strong symbol of hope for the future for men and women affected by breast cancer.”