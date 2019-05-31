Charity dog walk to be held at Haddo

Employees of Nicol of Skene will be hosting a charity dog walk at Haddo Country Park in July.

The event will be held on Sunday, July 21 at 10.30am.

The idea for the event was created through the love for dogs Nicol of Skene employees have and, their partnership with the cancer care charity, Friends of ANCHOR.

The charity is one very close to many at Nicol of Skene.

Richard Stott, Managing Director at Nicol of Skene, said: “Friends of ANCHOR are a very important charity in the North East of Scotland and unfortunately, many lives have been affected by cancer, our staff included.

“The dog walk is a fantastic opportunity to have a great day out to raise money for a worthwhile cause.”

Tickets for the charity dog walk cost £5 per adult, £2.50 per child and all dogs go free.

The cost includes a sandwich, a bottle of water and all dogs participating will receive a free doggy goody bag.

All proceeds made on the day will go directly to Friends of ANCHOR as part of Nicol of Skene’s fundraising towards the ANCHORED together campaign.

To book tickets for the dog walk visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.