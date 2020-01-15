Charity seeks foster carers in Aberdeenshire

Scotland’s oldest children’s charity, Carolina House Trust, is currently recruiting new foster carers to support young people in Aberdeenshire.

Their recruitment campaign runs from January to March and leads into ‘Skills To Foster’ training beginning on Sunday, March 8.

The charity will be visiting shopping centres, supermarkets and large employers to raise awareness of their organisation and inspire potential carers.

From their headquarters in Dundee, Carolina House Trust place young people with foster carers, supported lodgings carers as well as offering residential care.

More than 5,000 children across Scotland live with foster families and Carolina House Trust have many more referrals made to them than they have carers. Being a foster carer is a hugely rewarding, but demanding, role. Nurturing a young person in a safe environment and supporting them to reach their potential can transform their life.

The charity support foster carers with a supervising social worker, training, peer support, 24/7 on-call support and provide a remuneration package for approved carers. Young people placed with foster carers can benefit from support from our placement support workers, therapeutic input and have access to a programme of events.

Foster carers must be over the age of 21 and have a spare bedroom. Foster caring is a full-time role and the main carer cannot have other employment.

Applicants are assessed and provided with training as part of an approval process that can take up to six months. This ensures the individual is confident in their decision to be a foster carer and the charity can be certain that they can offer a safe and positive home environment for young people.

Anyone interested in foster caring should email info@carolina.org.uk or call 01382 561279.