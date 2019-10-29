Charity to mark anniversary with laughter event

A cancer support charity in Inverurie is celebrating two years of helping local people with a morning dedicated to laughing.

CLAN Cancer Support staff and volunteers are holding an open morning on Thursday, November 14, to celebrate the second anniversary of the dedicated cancer support centre.

As part of the celebrations there will be a free laughter yoga session from 10.30am – 11.30am.

The purpose-designed CLAN space in at Burnside Court in West High Street, which was previously a tea room, opened two years ago to provide a drop-in area where people affected by cancer can access information and support, without the need for an appointment, in a relaxed setting.

The Laughter Yoga session, run by Helen Spencer, aims to bring joy to people by encouraging group giggles. As well as traditional yoga techniques including deep breathing and relaxation, laughter yoga focuses on promoting laughter as an exercise. Laughter is said to bring physical and mental benefits, with class participants caught up in the contagious nature of a few giggles.

Janine Still, Aberdeenshire area services coordinator for CLAN, said: “CLAN Inverurie is at the heart of the town, offering support free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer. We are fortunate to have a dedicated space designed to meet the needs of the people of Inverurie and surrounding areas.

“We have chosen to celebrate with a laughter yoga session as CLAN really is a place for people going through difficult times to find a warm welcome and a sense of hope.

“The last two years have been very busy for CLAN Inverurie, and we have welcomed a large number of people who have been supported by our professional team of highly skilled staff and volunteers. The continued support of the people and businesses of the town has helped us to provide an increasing range of groups and activities which mean a lot to people whose lives have been affected by cancer.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive officer for CLAN said: “CLAN has had a presence in Inverurie for a number of years and our facility at Burnside Court has allowed us to expand our services and provide a relaxing and welcoming environment.

“CLAN aims to support to people near to where they live. Our wellbeing centres and outreach facilities mean that people do not need to travel long distances to access support which can be extremely important when facing with a devastating cancer diagnosis.”

“We work hard to bring modern, accessible services to people across the north-east and our local wellbeing centres are ideally positioned to meet the needs of local people.”

The CLAN centre enables people to access a wide range of support for individuals directly affected by cancer, as well as their carers, family and friends, free of charge. As well as a drop-in service the facility in Inverurie has a specific space for one-to-one counselling, a dedicated children, teens and family support service and complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief.

CLAN Inverurie, which is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, also holds regular coffee mornings to allow those affected by cancer to meet people in similar positions to share stories and gain peer support. Additionally, CLAN holds exercise classes, a walking group, craft groups, book groups and a regular men’s group.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.