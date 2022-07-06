CLAN on lookout for 100 new volunteers as charity prepares for milestone year

Clan is looking for people to take on a range of roles involving listening and support services, event support, retail support, driving clients to medical appointments and gardening to help maintain the grounds at Clan’s support centres.

The volunteers will also have the opportunity to take part in Clan’s sculpture trail, The Big Hop Trail, which is due to take the public on a cultural tour of the north-east and the islands from July to September in 2023.

The event, which coincides with Clan’s 40th anniversary next year, will see 40 striking hare sculptures located throughout Clan’s geography celebrating the charity’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer, their family, carers and friends.

From left: Heather Ramshaw, Clan’s ecommerce and retail coordinator and Clan volunteer, Brenda McIntosh. (Photo:Colin Rennie)

The leading north-east cancer charity is holding a series of open days across the north-east this summer to inform people of the roles available to them in their local communities and the benefits of becoming a volunteer.

The first event will take place at the charity’s Crimond base on Wednesday, July 13 from 3-8pm with further open days planned for Clan support centres in Inverurie, Banchory, Elgin and Orkney throughout July and August.

Claire Mechie, Clan’s volunteer coordinator, said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of Clan and we are indebted to them for the amazing role they play in ensuring we can provide first class support services to people affected by cancer across the north-east.

“Lockdown completely disrupted our operations and our volunteering programme, but we’re now back with face-to-face events and client services, meaning we are looking for motivated and positive people who are keen to invest their time with us.

“Whether it’s listening and providing support, helping at one of our events or supporting our shops or driving our clients to appointments, our volunteers have the power to help people affected by cancer in their local area.”

In addition to the planned open days, the charity is also hoping to engage with employers across the north-east who may be looking to offer volunteering opportunities to staff and is offering to provide information sessions to interested companies.

Claire added: “The benefits of volunteering can be felt by the charity and the individual who is giving their time. It can provide work experience, new friendships and the opportunity to develop new skills which can enrich your working and personal life.

“We can work with employers to complement their existing CSR activity and ensure the experience is rewarding for everyone involved. This is a particularly exciting time to join the charity as we have a lot of activity in the pipeline as we look to celebrate our 40th anniversary next year, so there are a lot of opportunities available.”

The volunteer open days are planned to take place at Clan’s support centres in Crimond – Wednesday, July 13 from 3-8pm; Inverurie - Tuesday, July 19 from 3- 8pm; Banchory - Thursday, August 4 from 3pm – 8pm; Elgin - Tuesday, August 16 from 2 – 7pm and Orkney - Saturday, August 27 from 11am – 3pm.