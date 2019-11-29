Co-op shares festive funding boost with six local causes

Six local groups have received an early Christmas present in the form of Co-op funding.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op members have invested in local causes since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £109,000.

The successful groups were The Victoria Hall Trust (£1,205.98), Daviot Community Trust (£2,939.94), Girlguiding Ellon District (£1,457.25), 2nd Oldmeldrum Brownies (£3,061.46), Auchnagatt Village Hall (£1,325.37) and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars (£3,605.88).

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, commented: “The local community fund is now a well-established way of supporting local causes who help to make communities safer, happier, and healthier places to live, and we’re delighted to be able to support such a wide range of local groups in Aberdeenshire.

“By choosing their local cause online, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities, and we have used this information to help us identify new groups to support throughout next year.

“Feedback from our own Community Wellbeing Index – which highlights the areas where communities can benefit from support – has shown us that we should be focused on protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, and promoting health and wellbeing.”