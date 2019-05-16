Community Café up for national award

The Community Café located within the Bennachie Leisure Centre at Insch has made it to the final of the Scottish Café Awards 2019.

The local eatery has made the shortlist of the Best Community Café category.

Kim Postlethwaite of Bennachie Leisure Centre said: “The Community Café was nominated by the public who enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and freshly prepared, from scratch food.

“We are delighted that the public have recognised the hard work and great food provided by our excellent cafe staff and volunteers and nominated us for this prestigious award.”

The second Scottish Café Awards will be held in Glasgow on Wednesday, May 22.