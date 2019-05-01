Community Council seeks new members

Nominations are currently being sought to fill six vacancies on Inverurie Community Council.

Completed nomination forms must be returned by 4pm on Monday, May 27, and an election will take place on Tuesday, June 4, in St Mary’s Church Hall, Inverurie between 6pm and 8pm.

Please note that this election will only take place if the number of nominees receveid outnumber the spaces available on the Community Council.

Inverurie Community Council’s annual general meeting will take place on Monday, June 17, at 7pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Inverurie.

To request a nomination forms please contact Returning Officer Margaret-Jane Cardno at Gordon House, Blackhall Road, Inverurie AB51 3WA, call 01467 533458 or email garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Forms can also be collected from the Community Centre, Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie Library and the Post Offices.

Alternatively forms can be requested from the Community Council itself by emailing inverurie.secretary@outlook.com.

For further information either contactAlison Cumming by emailing alison.cumming@aberdeenshire.gov.uk, call 01467 530796 or visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk.