Community Council vacancies

Nominations are being sought for community councils in the Garioch area.

There are five vacancies for Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council - 1 Cluny, 2 Midmar and 2 Monymusk.

Forms must be returned by 4pm on Thursday, June 6.

An election will take place on Thursday, June 20 between 6pm until 8pm in Midmar Hall if nominees outnumber the roles available.

The community council’s AGM is due to take place on Thursday, June 27 at 7pm in Midmar Hall.

Nomination forms are available from Returning Officer Margaret-Jane Cardno at Gordon House, Blackhall Road, Inverurie, by callng 01467 533458 or email Garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Alternatively email richard@corsindae.com or call 01330 833295.

For digital copies of nomination forms or advice, email alison.cumming@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 530796.

Meanwhile there are six vacancies for Kemnay Community Council.

Forms must be returned by 4pm on Thursday, June 6.

An election will be held on Thursday, June 13 if the nominees outnumber the roles available.

Nomination forms are available from McColls, The Co-op, Coco’s Hairdresser’s and the Library or by e-mail from kccsec18@gmail.com.