Community helps shape Newbarns proposals

Members of the project team were on hand to answer questions from members of the local community.

Feedback from these first two events will be reviewed by the project team and any updates will be presented at a second live and interactive web-based consultation to be held via the project website at www.kirkwoodconsultations.co.uk/oldmeldrum on Wednesday, July 20; 3.30-6.30pm.

This will provide members of the public and other interested parties with the opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions of the project team in real time.

The masterplan for the housing development was on show last week.

The exhibition boards are available to view online and the period for comments will remain open until August 3.

Allan Rae, Land Director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank all those individuals and local groups who took the time to attend the in-person public exhibition on Wednesday as well as the online event on Thursday.

"That feedback, alongside the environmental and technical studies currently been undertaken, will importantly help shape and inform the final proposals.”

Kirkwood Homes submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PoAN) to Aberdeenshire Council on May 10, 2022 for "Proposed Residential Development of approximately 164 houses, including 25 per cent affordable, with Associated Infrastructure, Access, Landscaping, Drainage, SUDS and Open Space" on Land at Newbarns, Oldmeldrum.

A previous PoAN was submitted by William Lippe Architects in February 2015. Whilst predominately covering the same area of land, that PoAN proposed extensive housing in the northern part of the site with open space to the south. Two public events were held in the Town Hall although an application for planning permission was not subsequently submitted.