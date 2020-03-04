Coronavirus: Case confirmed in Grampian

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland, bringing the total to three.

One is in Grampian and the other in Ayrshire.

Both patients were said to be clinically well and receiving care.

One recently travelled to northern Italy and the other has had contact with a known positive case – this contact was not with the first positive case confirmed in Scotland in Tayside.

Clinicians have begun contact tracing, the process of gathering details of the places they have visited and the people they have been in contact with.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Our first thoughts must be with the patients diagnosed with coronavirus, I wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“We expect the number of cases to rise and Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus.

“There is currently no treatment or vaccine so early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”