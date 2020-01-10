Council appoints new Head of Planning

Aberdeenshire Council has appointed a new Head of Planning and Environment.

Paul Macari previously served for three years as the council’s principal developer obligations officer and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

His appointment comes following the recent retiral of Robert Gray who had served in the role for ten years and who was instrumental in leading Aberdeenshire to become one of the top performing planning authorities in Scotland.

The council’s Director of Infrastructure Services, Stephen Archer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to Aberdeenshire Council as Head of Planning and Environment.

“He brings with him a detailed knowledge of the authority and I have no doubt he will help further develop the planning service in the years to come.

“While we continue to be a very strongly-performing authority, we must also strengthen engagement with the development industry and our local communities to ensure Aberdeenshire remains a great place in which to live and work.”

Relishing the opportunities and challenges which lie ahead, Mr Macari said: “There are a number of key areas which we will be addressing including developing our digital agenda, working with new planning legislation and focusing on sustainability and climate change.

“We will also be maintaining a strong focus on our budget and developing greater collaboration within Aberdeenshire’s many and varied communities.”

Mr Macari (38), who is married with two children, took up his new role on January 6.