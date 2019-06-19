Countdown to Bosie on Bennachie fundraiser

The Bailies of Bennachie are encouraging final walkers to sign up for their fundraising event this weekend.

The ‘Bosie on Bennachie’ walk will be held on Sunday, June 23 to raise money for breast cancer charities and the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Trust.

The walk goes from the Back of Bennachie car park near Oyne to the bosie on Mither Tap at noon.

To register visit www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk.

Entry is £16 for adults aged 16 and over and includes a commemorative t-shirt.

Bailies outreach officer Fiona Cormack said: “Over 200 people have already signed up for the walk which is fantastic but we would like to double that to ensure there are enough people to hug the hill and to raise money for these fantastic charities.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm about this event, hopefully people who would like to take part will go ahead and sign up.”