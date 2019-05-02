Critter Keeper visit for home

Residents at Garioch Care Home in Inverurie were delighted to receive a visit from the Critter Keeper David Low on Tuesday, April 30.

David brought along some creatures and told the residents about where they come from, their characteristics and their habits.

Residents got up close to Incy Wincy the tarantula

Residents met Kaa the royal python, Mr Tickles the cockroach, Incy Wincy the tarantula, Anastasia the tortoise, hedgehog Sonic and a sugar glider named Gizmo.

Home manager Debbie Clark said: “A lot of our residents are very keen on animals and this is an excellent opportunity for the residents to get up close and personal with some animals they would not normally see.”