Demand grows at Thainstone sale

Over 2,000 buyers and sellers were in attendance at Thainstone’s collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment on Saturday, May 25.

The sale had an outstanding 3,180 lots forward, and the auction team sold in excess of 80 per cent of all items entered both on-site and online.

Mark Barrack, Head of Specialist Auctions at Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “The May sale is traditionally one of our largest auctions of the year and we once again had a good crowd of buyers in attendance bidding on a strong selection of lots. The sunny weather was a bonus for everyone and all sale categories met a consistent trade.

“The tractor and plant section, in particular, saw notable entries and met a strong demand from private and trade buyers looking to purchase good quality equipment which is becoming increasingly harder to source.

“One of the sale’s highlights came from a 1984 Muir-Hill Crane that attracted strong interest from buyers and achieved £29,000 which is one of the top prices paid for this kind of machinery in Scotland. The lot was purchased using our online bidding platform and went to a successful bidder in Northern Ireland. We also had a large selection of vehicles comprising of leading brands from the public sector and business liquidations, which proved very popular and realised strong prices.”

Tim McDonald, Prime & Cull Cattle Manager at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, said: “This is an important implements sale for the agricultural community as farmers finish spring work and look to replace equipment ahead of the summer season and harvest time. The sale is the biggest of its kind in Scotland, and it was great to see a good turnout of buyers purchasing high-quality items and the exceptional prices achieved.”

The highest-selling item of the auction, a 2017 Doosan DX140 LCR excavator in the tractor and plant section, achieved a price of £45,200.

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 from 9am at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.