Dementia Strategy to be developed

The Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is currently in the early stages of developing an Aberdeenshire wide Dementia Strategy and is looking to hear from people affected by Dementia.

To support people with lived experience to tell their Dementia journey, they AHSCP has developed a series of ‘Village Storytelling’ events.

Developed in partnership with The Village Storytelling Centre and delivered by colleagues across the health and social care partnership and third sector, sessions will allow those taking part tell their story in a safe and supported environment.

One of these sessions will be held at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie on Thursday, July 4 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Chair of the Integration Joint Board (IJB) Rhona Atkinson, said: “This strategy will set out how the Partnership supports those living with Dementia and their families over the next five years.

“It is such an important area for us, so it is vital that we understand what support people need, when they need it, what is working well and not so well, now.

“The team working on the strategy have set out a great way to support those who are already living with dementia to participate through the Storytelling sessions and I would urge anyone who is able to come along and join in.”

Those interested in participating are asked to please register in advance by visiting inverurie-dementia.eventbrite.co.uk.

The feedback gathered from the sessions will be used to develop and inform a draft strategy which will be widely consulted on prior to being finally agreed by the IJB.