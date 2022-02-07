Digital Engagement Team appointed to support communities get better broadband

Current plans mean that 16,055 premises in Aberdeenshire will be connected with full-fibre broadband up to the end of 2027

The team of three - funded by the Aberdeen City Region Deal - is available to provide advice, guidance and support to utilise various programmes to obtain superfast broadband (30Mbps).

Scottish Government’s Reaching 100% (R100) programme will ensure that all premises in Scotland have access to Superfast Broadband by the end of March 2022, and the Digital Engagement Team are determined to support every North East resident in this journey.

The team is also working closely with local and national telecoms operators to develop the best solutions for every area of Aberdeenshire. Thanks to access to property-level data on connectivity, the Digital Engagement Team can ensure all options are explored for every location in the region which could mean full-fibre broadband, fixed wireless broadband, satellite broadband or mobile broadband.

Current plans mean that 16,055 premises in Aberdeenshire will be connected with full-fibre broadband up to the end of 2027. To receive superfast broadband now, each of these properties has a £400 Interim Voucher, as part of R100, to obtain a temporary, superfast broadband solution while they wait for their full-fibre installation.

These vouchers must be utilised by March 31, 2022.

Cllr Peter Argyle, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “In this digital age it is essential that our residents and businesses have access to superfast broadband and our Engagement Team will do their utmost to support communities identify the solutions which are best for them. We have nearly 16,000 properties awaiting full-fibre broadband installation by 2027, therefore there is a clear need to get interim packages installed using the vouchers which must be used by the end of March. I would encourage anyone who is in this position to contact our team as a matter of urgency.”

For more information visit: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/business/support-and-advice/communities/Digital-Connectivity/