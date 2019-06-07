Director picks up award

The director of the Inverurie Specsavers store recently accepted an award from the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

At the glittering Star Awards ceremony held recently in Liverpool, Jill McArthur accepted a Corporate Supporter Award on behalf of Scottish Specsavers stores.

The award follows a Scotland-wide fundraising initiative in memory of Aberdeen store director, Tom Simpson, who sadly died in March 2018 after battling lung cancer.

Specsavers has continued to support the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation throughout Scotland and to date has raised around £30,000.

The opticians also created a special fundraising event – Tom’s Day – in memory of the director.