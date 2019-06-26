Entries open for competition

Entry forms are now available for the Inverurie Best Garden Competition 2019.

The showcase annual event, organised by the Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group, is now in its 15th year.

The nine Best Garden categories are small front garden; large front garden, hanging basket or container; sheltered housing or retirement home; low-maintenance garden; fruit and vegetable garden; business premises; non-commercial premises; and place of worship.

There will also be a discretionary award for the most improved garden or for a garden that has been brought back to life.

John Glover, IEI chairperson, said: “Gardening is rewarding on so many different levels as it is a relaxing hobby that can be enjoyed by people of all age groups.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the local community to get involved in making the town look vibrant, whilst receiving the praise and recognition they deserve for their efforts in maintaining wonderful front gardens.

“The aim of the Inverurie Best Garden Competition is to draw attention to the contribution that Inverurie gardeners make to the visual quality of the town and to encourage others to do the same”.

Entry forms are available from GPH Builders Merchants, Watson’s Garden and Hardware Centre, Inverurie Garden Centre and Inverurie Library.

The competition is free to enter and completed forms should be handed in to Watson’s Garden and Hardware Centre by Friday, July 19.