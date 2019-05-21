Environmental accolade for Erin

An Inverurie pupil has has received a prestigious Young Reporters Scotland award from environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Strathburn School pupil Erin McLaughlin was given the award in recognition of her creative reporting on environmental issues.

Erin was presented with the accolade as part of the Young Reporters Scotland 2019 competition - which encourages young people to share their voice on sustainability subjects through film, writing and photography.

The initiative provides a platform for participants to investigate and report on the subjects they are passionate about and increase their knowledge and awareness of environmental topics.

The Young Reporters Scotland judging panel placed Erin first in the 8-10 years Written Category with her entry to the competition titled ‘Plastic Litter in Inverurie’.

Commenting Barbara Milne, Headteacher at Strathburn Primary School, said: “Our pupils and staff demonstrate a high level of commitment to learning about sustainability and environmental issues.

“The school community are proactive in finding ways in which a positive difference can be made.

“We are very proud of Erin and the recognition that her hard work has achieved.”

Young Reporters Scotland is open Scotland-wide to those aged 8 - 26.

The programme is linked to the international Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) initiative and selected Scottish entries are then entered into the international.

Anne-Marie Robb, Education and Learning Coordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I would like to congratulate Erin on her success in this competition.

“Young Reporters Scotland provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn new skills and to empower them to share their views on protecting our environment.

“Across Scotland, over 200 young people participated in the competition from across ten local authorities.

“All of the submissions were fantastic and it’s great to see so many young people engaging with issues that affect the future of their planet.”