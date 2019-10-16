Excellent response to call for new Bailies of Bennachiie members

Dozens of folk have signed up to become Bailies of Bennachie during the first half of October.

The conservation group is having a push on membership this month with all new members being entered into a prize draw for a voucher for afternoon tea for two at Pittodrie House Hotel.

The group’s outreach officer, Fiona Cormack, explained: “It is wonderful to have had such a positive response so far.

“A social media campaign is featuring individual Bailies saying why they are members. It is challenging misconceptions that you have to be appointed to be a Bailie, or need to be actively involved with work on the hill to join.”

One of those featured in the campaign is Lynda Bain.

She told the Times: “I am a Bailie because I share their love of Bennachie and support their protection and care of the hill.”

Another, Sandy Bremner, said: “I’m a Bailie because I wanted to support an organisation that really cares for a hill we all treasure.

“Whether we like Bennachie for its beauty, wildlife history or the occasional workout, the Bailies are there to help us make the most of it.

“Joining them is just one way to say thanks.”

Fiona added: “We care about Bennachie, its natural environment, history and culture - protecting this unique landscape for future generations

“It costs just ten pounds for life membership of the Bailies: details are on our website www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk.

“Joining shows support for the aims of the charity and will give new members the opportunity become involved with some of the activities carried out by the Bailies if they wish.”

The Bailies have a monthly work party who help maintain the footpaths on the hill.

There is also a wildlife group who have regular outings and projects studying the animal and plant life on the hill.

A very active Bennachie Landscapes Group has been involved in various projects such as the archaeology and history of the Bennachie Colonists and the Bede House on the Pittodrie Estate.

For more information on becoming a Bailie, please contact Fiona on 07923 491 116 or email outreach@bailiesofbennachie.co.uk