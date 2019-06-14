Explorer Scouts raise over £1k at Fun Dog Show event

The Daviot and Oldmeldrum Explorer Scouts kicked off fundraising for their second trip to volunteer at a school in Uganda at the weekend.

The group held their annual Fun Dog Show in Oldmeldrum on Sunday, June 9.

The event raised around £1,500.

At the Fun Dog Show there was a choice of ten classes and over 80 dogs took part.

The DOM Explorer Scouts ran a tea and cake tent whilst a number of local pet-related businesses had stalls.

The Scratch Club from Inverurie ran Flyball demonstations and also let people try with their own dogs.

The DOM Explorer Scouts were supported by a number of local businesses who sponsored the event.

They hope to hold the next Fun Dog Show on Sunday, June 14 2020.

In July 2018 the DOM Explorer Scouts visited Ruhanga in SW Uganda to help finish building a School/ Scout Hall that they had funded.

In July 2020 a new group of DOM Explorer Scouts plan to go again, this time to build a dormitory for the boarding children at the school.

In rural Uganda, boarding during P7 gives the pupils the best opportunity to pass their national exams – for most, the highest level of education they will reach.

Many of the children live in extreme poverty at least an hour’s walk away from school.

Boarding gives them the chance to gain the extra tuition needed in an environment where they are well-cared for and better fed than their own families can afford at home.

The school is supported by UK charity Uganda Lodge Community Projects who the DOM Explorer Scouts have a close relationship with.

The DOM Explorer Scouts will need to raise approximately £30,000 for this project.

This will cover the build project and contribute to the travel and accommodation costs for the trip.

For more information about the Daviot and Oldmeldrum Explorer Scouts and their upcoming trip to Uganda or to donate towards the travel costs please see the ‘Daviot Oldmeldrum Explorers’ page on Facebook.