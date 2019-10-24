Farmer helps to promote Scotch lamb at store

A sheep farmer from Aberdeenshire has swapped her fields for the aisles to support a campaign promoting Scotch Lamb PGI.

Michelle Stephen of Meikle Tillyeve Farm near Udny was recently in Morrisons Inverurie to tempt shoppers with a taste of the versatile meat as part of the Scotch Lamb PGI sampling roadshow, delivered by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Hoping to educate consumers on the benefits of enjoying Scotch Lamb as a tasty and versatile mid-week meal option, she also discussed the journey of the meat from farm to fork.

Michelle said: “Coming along to sampling events like this gives us the perfect opportunity to engage with local shoppers on the importance of buying produce that supports local farmers.

“Scotch Lamb comes from Scottish farms that adhere to the most stringent standards of animal welfare and production methods. By looking out for the blue Scotch Lamb PGI logo, shoppers can rest assured that what they are serving to their families is of the highest standards possible.”

The Scotch Lamb roadshow comes as QMS brings back its successful “Scotch Lamb, Naturally” campaign, encouraging Scottish consumers to enjoy Scotch Lamb as a healthy mid-week dinner that the whole family can enjoy.

Lesley Cameron, Director of Marketing and Communications at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “Bringing local farmers to these sampling roadshows is a great opportunity to educate shoppers on the hard work that goes into rearing the highest quality Scotch Lamb.

"We hope that by having farmers talk to the customers while they try samples of the meat in versatile new recipes, we can inspire them to opt for Scotch Lamb next time they are on the hunt for a delicious midweek dinner."