Festive treat will leave you pining for more

Christmas tree flavoured ice cream is on the menu at an Aberdeen ice cream parlour this festive season.

Mackie’s of Scotland has created pine needle ice cream – made using real pine needles – for its Marischal Square parlour Mackie’s 19.2.

Following last year’s Brussels sprouts flavour which divided the nation, these latest green scoops are being served on a Christmas Tree Crepe with a sprinkling of ‘snow’ on top.

Pauline MacLeod, New Product Development Technologist, said: “We experimented with few different recipes before we came up with this perfect Christmas dessert. We even tried mixing hardened flavourless lime rind peel through it to give the effect of pine needles – and while that was fun, we felt that it wasn’t too enjoyable to eat as it took away from the smooth creaminess of our ice cream.

“Our various development trials included dressing up the Christmas tree flavour with cinnamon and Christmas five spice – but our tasting panel voted for pine needle by itself to give the most innovative and unique flavour.”

A Bristol-based flavour house made the pine needle flavour specially, using real pine needles to create a natural oil that was swirled through Mackie’s Traditional flavour, before being dyed green. The ice cream flavourings and colourings are made using all natural ingredients.

Yvette Harrison, Parlour Manager at 19.2, said: “We’re chuffed with the end result and are sure that our customers will be too – I can’t wait to hear what they think.

“Pine has a lovely fresh, clean scent which can remind you of a winter walk outside in the woods, as well as triggering happy memories of times around the Christmas tree and the fire. It makes a perfect Christmas cone."

Mackie’s 19.2 Christmas ice cream flavour collection this year also includes the comfort of Trifle and Christmas Pudding flavours.

Yvette added: “We’re always up for trying out new fun flavours at Mackie’s 19.2 – it’s the perfect place for us to see how our customers react to each new creation.”

Mackie’s limited-edition Pine Needle ice cream for December is decorated with Christmas cake ornaments in the display freezer.

Mackie’s parlour is called 19.2 because it’s located exactly 19.2 miles away from Mackie’s Westertown family farm.