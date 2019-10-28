Final coffee morning for fundraiser Mary

It was a coffee morning with a difference for Whitecairns woman Mary Watson recently.

For Mary poured her final fundraising cuppa on September 27, having raised £26,072.95 over the past 20 years through Macmillan Cancer Support’s World Biggest Coffee Morning.

Mary has opened her home to her community and surrounding areas and is synonymous with Macmillan’s flagship event.

Her motivations have always been to give back after her brother received support from Macmillan nurses during his cancer diagnosis.

Mary (78), said: “It will be sad to say goodbye as it’s something that I really enjoy.

“I’m so pleased to have raised such a good amount for Macmillan Cancer Support. Every pound counts and will make such a difference to people living with cancer.

“I want to thank everyone who came and made it such a success.”

Macmillan’s North of Scotland fundraising manager Louise Mackay was on hand at Mary’s final event and paid tribute to her magnificent fundraising efforts.

She said: “It was a real pleasure to thank Mary, her team of helpers and guests on the day.

“Having a chance to share the impact of what their support means to a person living with cancer, and to give Mary a good send-off was the icing on the cake.”

There are over 2.5m people living with cancer in the UK and this is set to grown to almost 4m by 2030.