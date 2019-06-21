Firm drives forward with new CEO

An Oldmeldrum-based energy equipment manufacturer and service provider has made a series of changes to its senior management team.

Ross Whittingham, who was previously engineering manager, has taken on the role of CEO at Flowline Specialists.

A mechatronics graduate from Abertay University, Ross has been with Flowline Specialists for ten years. During that time he has played a significant role in the strategic planning, management and evolution of the company, led the development of new equipment and delivered global projects for oil and gas, subsea and renewable energy clients.

In addition, group operations manager Graeme Chalmers – who is based in Dubai and leads the firm’s Middle East division Flowline Specialists DMCC – becomes chief operating officer.

As COO Graeme will combine overseeing operations in the Middle East with an enhanced role spearheading the international growth of Flowline Specialists.

Ross Whittingham will lead Flowline Specialists alongside the firm’s existing senior management team, which includes Graeme Chalmers and long-standing business support manager Jan Foster, both of whom joined the company in 2011.

The senior management team will continue working to grow and expand the firm’s operations in the oil and gas, subsea, renewable energy and decommissioning sectors, where it provides cable and pipe handling, deployment and recovery solutions.

The management changes follow former CEO Jim Smith’s decision to leave the company to pursue new challenges. During 11 years with the company he oversaw its diversification, growth and expansion in UK and overseas energy markets, resulting in a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2016.

A spokesperson for Flowline Specialists said: “Ross has been with Flowline Specialists for ten years, playing an instrumental role in the management and expansion of the company. He is knowledgeable about all aspects of the business and alongside our experienced senior management team will provide continuity for staff, customers and key stakeholders.

“Throughout his time with Flowline Specialists, Jim made a considerable and valuable contribution to the business, delivering significant growth. The board would like to thank him for the leadership he has provided in building a strong and diverse business and workforce, and wishes him well for the future.”