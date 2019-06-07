Firm goes extra mile for charities

Staff from an accountants and business advisory firm have raised over £3,000 for Scottish charities after taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

A team of 25 staff members from Johnston Carmichael’s Aberdeen, Inverurie, Huntly and Fraserburgh offices pulled on their walking boots, taking on the five-mile Wee Wander, the 15-mile Big Stroll and the 26-mile Mighty Stride.

Walking from Banchory to Duthie Park, the team chose to take part in aid of the Rubislaw Ward at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Scottish SPCA, Charlie House, Huntly ASDitude and Cancer Research UK, among others.

Johnston Carmichael has 11 offices across Scotland.

It’s a gold sponsor of the Kiltwalk and teams from across the firm have been in training for months in preparation for their nearest event. Each office will be raising money for different causes throughout the country.

Thanks to backing from Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation, an extra 40p will be added to every £1 raised by each and every walker, massively boosting the funds that will go to charities.

Sandy Manson, chief executive at Johnston Carmichael said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the Johnston Carmichael team for donning their tartan and hitting the roads of Aberdeen again this year.

“The Kiltwalk is undoubtedly one of the best ways to raise money for charity. Not only is it a fantastic day, but with the added 40% from The Hunter Foundation, every pound and penny goes to charities that are close to your heart, making a real difference to those who need it.”

Paul Cooney, CEO of Kiltwalk added: “I’d like to thank the Johnston Carmichael team for their continued support. Thanks to all of our generous sponsors, the Kiltwalk has been able to grow each year, with Aberdeen 2019 being our biggest event in the city.

“We are very much looking forward to our next two events in Dundee and Edinburgh later this year – there’s still time to sign up.”

The Dundee event will be held on Sunday, August 18, and the Edinburgh Kiltwalk will be held on Sunday, September 15.

For more information about the Kiltwalk or to register visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.