Firm sets £10k fundraising goal

An Inverurie-based firm has pledged to raise £10,000 for charity throughout 2019.

Asset cleaning and decontamination solutions company Denholm MacNamee is backing the Charlie House Big Build Appeal.

The charity hopes to raise enough money to build a state-of-the-art specialist support centre that will provide a wide range of services to babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the North East of Scotland.

The Inverurie team has already kicked off fundraising efforts thanks to bake sales and a lucky squares competition to win a designer handbag.

Other events in the pipeline include a family fun day, a sky dive by members of the Denholm MacNamee team, and a quiz night that will be held at the Drouthy Laird on Friday, June 28.

Teams of up to six are invited to enter at a cost of £10 per person.

The evening will also feature a raffle and two auctions – one of which will benefit Denholm MacNamee’s parent organisation’s concurrent fundraising campaign on behalf of Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.

The Inverurie team has also committed to providing practical support to the Bennachie Care Home throughout the year too.

As well as donating tools and boiler suits for a planned men’s shed at the facility, Denholm MacNamee will also raise funds for a greenhouse and assist with its construction.

Staff will even step into the kitchen to bake and serve a spring afternoon tea for residents.

Denholm MacNamee Office Manager Julie McAdams said: “We are delighted to be supporting Charlie House by fundraising in lots of different ways and we are humbled by the support we have received from within the local community and further afield so far.

“It is also good to be giving our time as volunteers at the Bennachie Care Home and helping such an important and worthwhile setting right on our doorstep.”