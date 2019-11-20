First Minister visits Ellon brewery

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SNP General Election Candidate for Gordon, Richard Thomson, hit the campaign trail in Ellon on Saturday, November 16 with a visit to the town’s BrewDog Brewery and HQ.

Mr Thomson, who is currently an Ellon SNP councillor, was joined by the First Minister and Aberdeenshire East MSP, Gillian Martin, as they spoke to customers of the Dogtap bar at the craft brewer’s Balmacassie headquarters.

The First Minister and Mr Thomson were given the chance to pour pints of Punk IPA behind the bar before chatting to voters.

Earlier, the trio were joined outside by a group of party activists, who had spent the morning campaigning around the constituency.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Thomson said: “It was great to be able to welcome the First Minister to Ellon and in particular to Brewdog, which has really put the town on the map as a business location thanks to its continued global expansion.”