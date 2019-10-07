First Minister visits Inverurie Community Campus

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has opened a £14.7 million health facility providing additional services in Aberdeenshire, including a dental surgery and a community maternity unit.

The Inverurie Health and Care Hub will accommodate an estimated 30,000 patients in its 38 consulting rooms within five years, doubling that of the previous GP practice.

The First Minister also viewed construction progress at the £55 million Inverurie Community Campus, which is part of new school construction projects worth £156 million underway across the north of Scotland.

She visited the campus site along with local MSP Gillian Martin.

Speaking after touring the health and school facilities in Inverurie, Ms Sturgeon said: “This new health facility in Inverurie is an excellent example of integrated health and social care, providing people with services located in a single setting, at the heart of the community.

“It is exactly in line with our vision of improving primary care by allowing GPs to focus their skills where they add most value and allowing patients to be seen at the right time by the right person.

“The new £55 million Inverurie Community Campus will be a massive boost for the town giving young people state of the art world class facilities in which to learn.

“These facilities are two of many new infrastructure projects planned as part of our significant investment in the north east."

Ms Martin said: “I was pleased to visit Inverurie Community Campus today with the First Minister where we got an update of the construction progress.

“The campus will bring world class facilities to young people and communities of the North-east. I welcome the news that the site will be operational in March next year and opened in spring of 2021.

“The Scottish Government is committed to improving Scotland’s school estate and ensuring we get education right for every child in Scotland.”

The Inverurie Community Campus is funded as part of the £1.8 billion Scotland’s Schools for the Future programme.